Shaheen Afridi Overtakes Mohammad Asif in All-Time ICC Test Bowler Ratings

Pakistan’s star left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi’s stock continues to rise as he broke into the top three of the ICC Test bowler rankings. Over the past few years, Shaheen has been one of the most prolific pacers in all three formats of the game and has taken the cricketing world by storm through his exceptional pace bowling.

The left-arm pacer is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2021 and has been one of the main reasons behind Pakistan’s success in the longest format of the game. Shaheen has taken 47 wickets at an average of 17.06 in 9 matches he has played in the calendar year and leads the charts for most wickets by a fast bowler in Tests.

His magnificent performances have propelled him to the third spot in ICC Test bowler rankings, making him the first Pakistani bowler since Mohammad Abbas in 2018 to be ranked amongst the top three bowlers in Test cricket.

The 21-year old achieved his career-best rating points in the latest rankings, which is the ninth-best by a Pakistani bowler in Test cricket history. Shaheen surpassed former Pakistan seamer, Mohammad Asif who achieved a career-best 818 rating points. Shaheen now has 822 rating points and is just five points behind Mushtaq Ahmed.

Former Pakistan captain, Imran Khan tops the list for highest rating points by a Pakistani bowler in Test cricket history. Imran achieved 922 rating points in 1983, the third-highest ever in Test cricket history. Former fast bowler, Waqar Younis, comes in at second with 909 rating points which he achieved in 1993.

Here is the full list of all-time test rating points for Pakistani bowlers:

Bowler Rating Points Imran Khan 922 Waqar Younis 909 Fazal Mahmood 895 Yasir Shah 878 Shoaib Akhtar 855 Saeed Ajmal 855 Mohammad Abbas 838 Wasim Akram 830 Mushtaq Ahmed 827 Shaheen Afridi 822 Mohammad Asif 818

via Grassroots Cricket