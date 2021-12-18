Nvidia Launches Powerful GPUs for Budget Gaming Laptops

After releasing its full-sized RTX GPUs for desktops, Nvidia is now turning its attention towards laptop gamers. The American hardware maker has launched new Turing and Ampere-based GPUs for budget gaming laptops.

Nvidia has announced a total of three new GPUs for laptops including the GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, and the GeForce MX550. It appears that Turing has officially made a comeback in the gaming market, and for good reason since competition from AMD and Intel is expected to heat up next quarter.

The RTX 2050, in particular, is a brand new GPU we have not seen on the laptop or desktop segment. It is based on the GA107 GPU core with 2048 cores which exceeds the RTX 2060’s core count on laptops. The GPU has a boost clock of up to 1477 MHz, a 45W TGP, and 4GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps.

Here is how the RTX 2050 compares to its siblings.

The table below is taken from Wccftech.

Graphics Card Name RTX 2050 RTX 2060 RTX 2070 RTX 2080 GPU Core GA107 TU106 TU106 TU104 Process Node 8nm 12nm FFN 12nm FFN 12nm FFN CUDA Cores 2048 CUDA Cores 1920 CUDA Cores 2304 CUDA Cores 2944 CUDA Cores Base Clock TBA 960 MHz 1215 MHz (Laptop)

885 MHz (Max-Q) 1380 MHz (Laptop)

735 MHz (Max-Q) Boost Clock 1477 MHz (Laptop)

1155 MHz (Max-Q) 1560 MHz (Laptop)

1185 MHz (Max-Q) 1440 MHz (Laptop)

1185 MHz (Max-Q) 1095 MHz (Laptop)

1590 MHz (Max-Q) RTX-Ops TBD 26T 31-38T 37-53T Gigarays/s TBD 3.5 4-5 5-7 VRAM 4 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 64-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps (Laptop) 14 Gbps (Laptop) 14 Gbps (Laptop)

14 Gbps (Max-Q) 14 Gbps (Laptop)

14 Gbps (Max-Q) Memory Bandwidth 112 GB/s 336 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s TDP 30-45W 80-90W 80-115W 80-150W+

Nvidia has not shared any details on the GeForce MX570 and MX550, but we do know that the MX570 is based on a new Ampere GPU SKU, the GA107, while the MX550 uses the Turing TU117 GPU.

Despite being entry-level graphics cards, the new GPUs have support for all the latest features such as ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex, and Broadcast, among others. They will also work perfectly well with Optimus and should provide better battery life compared to their higher-end siblings thanks to their lower power usage.

The new Nvidia graphics cards will debut on budget-friendly gaming laptops in early 2022.