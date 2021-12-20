Shahid Afridi Joins Samaa TV

Private news channel, Samaa TV, has appointed veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi as the channel’s Director Sports.

Afridi, who has joined Samaa TV for the new role, is keen on supporting local talent in Pakistan through the channel.

“I’m lucky to be on a platform where I can promote the future heroes of Pakistan. The talent in Pakistan is not just restricted to cricket, there are athletes in other sports as well who can shine for the country if we give them the necessary support. Through this show, I want to share with the entire world that this country has a lot of talent,” he said while discussing cricket on Samaa’s newest broadcast ‘Game Set Match’.

This development comes almost two weeks after it was announced that Boom Boom was being traded to Quetta Gladiators after representing Multan Sultans in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Prior to his big move alongside teammate James Vince, Afridi played four matches for Multan in the first leg of PSL 6, picking up two wickets. He got injured just before the second leg of the event in the UAE and wasn’t part of the squad that lifted the trophy in Abu Dhabi.

James Vince, on the other hand, played five matches in the Karachi leg, scoring 174 runs. He could not make it to the UAE leg either.

