Abid Ali Rushed to Hospital After Chest Pain During QeA Trophy Match

Pakistan’s Test opening batter, Abid Ali, has been rushed to the hospital in Karachi after complaining of chest pain during the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, Abid was rushed to the hospital after experiencing chest pain. Abid has undergone a number of medical tests already and is currently under observation. It is still unclear whether the chest pain was related to a heart problem or not.

It is reported that Abid is feeling much better now. Further details will be revealed once the doctors diagnose the reason behind the pain.

Abid was playing in the ongoing encounter between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

The 34-year old has been in sublime form over the past month. He played a crucial role in Pakistan’s 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh. He finished as the top run-scorer and won the player-of-the-series award for his magnificent performance in the series.