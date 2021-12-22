LG’s First Gaming Laptop Launched With RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU

LG is taking on the gaming market with the UltraGear 17G90Q its very first flagship laptop for gaming. This high-end notebook will be competing with the likes of Alienware, Asus, Lenovo, Razer, and others.

The UltraGear is an enormous laptop with a 17.3-inch 1080p screen. It is an IPS panel with a whopping 300Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. There is a tiny 1080p camera in the top bezel for video calls and the stereo speakers support DTS X Ultra.

Under the hood, you get an unspecified Intel 11th Gen Intel processor (Tiger Lake) with Nvidia’s high-end RTX 3080 MaxQ GPU. This is paired with 16 to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe storage. LG hasn’t revealed its battery life, but the laptop comes with a 93Wh battery.

The backlit keyboard has per-key RGB lighting and the whole laptop weighs 2.64kg. The heat vents are conveniently placed in the back and so are some of the ports.

Speaking of the ports, the laptop includes 1x USB 4 Type-C with power delivery (can be charged through this port) and Thunderbolt 4 support, another USB 3.2 Type-C port, 2 full-sized USB 3.2 Type-A ports, headphone out, HDMI, Ethernet, MicroSD slot, and DC-in for power.

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q will launch in early 2022. LG has not revealed a price tag, but it will definitely be above the $1500 mark.