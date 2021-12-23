Vivo S12 and S12 Pro Launched With The Best Selfie Camera Setup

After many leaks and rumors, Vivo has finally launched its much-anticipated S12 series to the market and it’s nothing short of impressive.

Advertisement

The lineup, as the rumors suggested, comes with a vanilla Vivo S12 and a bigger and more powerful S12 Pro. Both devices come with high-end Dimensity chipsets and feature impressive dual selfie cameras that are supported with dual-LED flashes.

So, without further ado, let’s see what out-of-the-box spec sheet these devices come bearing.

ALSO READ Vivo S12 Pro to Feature Dual Front Facing LED Flashes

Design & Display

Vivo S12 series comes with a rather elegant design. The smartphone has a rectangular body with curved edges. The back has a glossy finish and houses a protruded camera island. Both models of the line-up feature a beautiful display with thin bezels with a slightly wider notch that embeds dual-LED flashes for an elaborate selfie experience.

In terms of the display, the vanilla S12 flaunts a flat 6.44″ AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

While the upgraded S12 Pro model features a larger curved 6.56″ AMOLED with the same resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a high 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Advertisement

The screens from both models are HDR10+ compliant. Both devices also make use of an under-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics and authentication.

The vanilla S12 is available in chromatic hues of Gold, Blue, and Black. While the Pro model comes in colors of Black, Blue, and Yellow.

Internal & Storage

Under the hood, the S12 is powered by the Dimensity 1100 chipset, built using a 6nm architecture. It packs 8/12GB RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The S12 Pro comes with a more powerful Dimensity 1200 processor. This chip has proven to be quite a performer for both gaming and daily usage. It comes in two storage variants with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage for the first one in addition to 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for the second.

Both smartphones run the Origin OS Ocean on top of Android 11.

Cameras

The most impressive feature of the line-up is the camera setup.

In terms of optics, the vanilla model features a triple-lens setup. It includes a 108 MP primary lens supported by an 8MP ultra-wide with a 2 MP macro sensor. For the selfie setup, the device comes with a 44MP selfie shooter supported by an 8MP ultra-wide paired with dual-LED flash embedded into the front notch. As per the company claims, the flashes can be manually set up to any preferred color between 3000K and 6000K.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the S12 Pro can be seen with an LED flash-assisted triple camera unit on its back, with a design quite similar to the vanilla variant. This includes a 108MP primary camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you’ll find an impressive 50MP selfie camera supported by an 8MP ultra-wide again with dual-LED flash built right into the front notch.

Battery & Price

Powering the Vivo S12 is a 4200 mAh battery that comes with a 44W fast charging system. While the Pro model comes with a slightly larger 4300 mAh battery with the same 44W charging speed.

Retail value for the vanilla model starts at CNY 2,799 (~$439) for the base 8/256GB version and CNY2,999 (~$471) for the 12/256GB version.

While the Pro model sells at CNY3,399 (~$534) for the 8/256GB option and CNY3,699 (~$581) for the 12/256GB variant.

ALSO READ Vivo iQOO 9 to Feature Flagship Specs With 120W Charging