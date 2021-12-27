CM Sindh Announces a Huge Fund For Promotion of Shooting Sports

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has announced a grant of Rs. 10 million for the promotion and sponsorship of shooting sports in the country.

CM Sindh made this announcement while addressing the opening ceremony of the 6th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship 2021 being held at the Pakistan Navy Shooting Range in Karachi.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, CM Sindh requested the relevant stakeholders to promote the shooting sports in the country and sponsor national players.

He recalled that national shooters used to participate and perform well in the Olympics and other top sports competitions around the world in the past, asserting that supporting them at the official level could help the country to regain its lost glory.

Besides, more than 400 shooters from all provinces, armed forces, and other government departments are taking part in the CNS Open Shooting Championship 2021.

The event is being held by the Pakistan Navy in collaboration with the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) in line with the rules and regulations of the International Sports Shooting Federation (ISSF).

27 competitive events will be held in the categories of pistol, rifle, and shotgun, of which 5 are for women and 4 for youngsters. 7 events of big-bore pistol, 300m big bore rifle, 50m pistol, and .22 pistol will also be organized in the event as festival matches.