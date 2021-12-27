CPEC’s Gwadar Express Eastbay Delayed Yet Again

The completion date of Gwadar Express Eastbay, a project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been further extended for a further six months without increasing the project cost.

A senior official in the Planning Commission told ProPakistani that the Date of Completion of the Gwadar Express Eastbay project has been revised yet again. “Now, the completion date of the mega project is expected Mid April of 2022, which was October 2021 earlier.”

The official maintained that the project cost would remain the same at Rs. 17.369 billion this time. This revised cost was approved in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held in October 2019.

The project was initially planned to be complete by 2018, but it was delayed to April 2021. In May of this year, the then Chairman CPEC Authority, Asim Bajwa, has said that 92 percent of the work of the Gwadar Express Eastbay has been completed, and the remaining will be completed by October of this year [2021]. According to the new official estimate, the work on the project will be completed on April 11, 2022.

According to the project details, the length of six liners Eastbay Expressway is 19.4 km. The width of Eastbay Expressway for the first 4.2 km (Offshore section with Railway Embankment) is 68.25 Meters. Whereas the width of the Eastbay Expressway from 4.2 km to 19.4 km is 31.5 meters.

The project was part of a wider $1.1 billion development package for the city and Port of Gwadar. It will connect the port with the Free Trade Zone (FTZ), which will facilitate the business climate of the zone and the port alike. The Expressway will also provide primary connectivity of the port and its free zone with the network of national highways. It will ensure smooth logistic transportation of import, export, and transit goods.

The Contractor Company M/s China Communications & Construction Company (CCCC) had started working on the project in October 2017 during the government of the Pakistan Muslim League (N).