PSL 2022 to be Played in Front of Full Capacity Crowds

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has allowed 100 percent crowd capacity for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to media reports, the NCOC has notified the federal and provincial governments as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in this regard.

The development means that Karachi’s National Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be available at 100 percent seating capacity for fans to enjoy PSL matches.

However, only vaccinated people, including children above 12, will be allowed entry. Ticket holders would be required to present their CNICs (if above 18) and vaccination cards to enter the stadium.

Details related to the tickets will be announced in due course.

Further, spectators will be required to follow COVID-19 SOPs, such as wearing masks in stadiums and maintaining social distance. Enforcing NCOC guidelines will be the responsibility of PCBs and rational bodies.

The decision regarding spectators will be reviewed in the third week of January in case of COVID-19 infections in the country witnessed a spike.

This is the second time since the pandemic that the cricket board had allowed a full capacity crowd in stadiums. A 100 percent crowd was also allowed during the Pakistan-West Indies series earlier this month.

The seventh season of PSL is scheduled from 27 January to 27 February in Karachi and Lahore. The tournament will commence with an opening match between the defending champions, Multan Sultans, and the 2020 champions, Karachi Kings, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

