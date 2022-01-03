Renowned Fast Bowling Coach Says Hasnain’s Action Can Cause Him a Serious Injury

Renowned fast bowling coach, Ian Pont has pointed out some serious flaws in young Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Hasnain’s action.

Pont believes that Hasnain’s action should be rectified immediately otherwise the 21-year old can suffer a serious injury. Pont revealed that he initially pointed out the flaw two years ago and the coaches have still not been able to rectify his action.

Pont said that it is the coach’s duty to rectify Hasnain’s action and if they are unable to do so then the young fast bowler can suffer serious consequences.

Pont stated that Hasnain’s foot cross over when he lands his feet to deliver the ball. He said that this puts unnecessary pressure on the joints in the knee and ankle which can affect his bowling in the future.

He added that a young talented bowler like Hasnain should be protected at all costs and once his action is technically improved, his bowling will improve further.

..and it happens because his feet 'cross' over (front foot across the back foot) and his feet try to subconsciously re-adjust this alignment by pointing towards cover. — Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) January 2, 2022

The 60-year old further added that a proper technical coach is the need of the hour and only they will be able to identify such flaws in action and help the young bowlers identify them.

Hasnain is regarded as one of the exciting young fast bowling talents in the country and is one of the fastest bowlers in the circuit currently. He recently took the cricketing fraternity by storm as he bowled a three-wicket maiden in his debut over in the Big Bash League (BBL). Hasnain is currently playing for Sydney Thunder in the BBL, his first stint in Australia’s premier T20 tournament.