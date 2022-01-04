National Bank Audit Unearths Rs. 235 Billion Irregularities

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has unearthed massive irregularities in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) from 2012 to 2020, causing the national exchequer a loss of over Rs. 235 billion.
According to details, the audit has been carried out by the Director-General Commercial Audit and Evaluation Karachi wing of the AGP. The report has identified 117 instances of misappropriations, irregularities, non-recoveries, and violations of rules in the NBP during the period under observation.
Here is a list which details all the instances of the irregularities in the NBP.
|S. No
|Subject
|1.
|Irregular appointment, promotions, and deputation of SEVP/Group Chief (Logistic) – Rs.813.18 million
|2.
|Irregular appointment of SEVP/ Head (International Banking) – Rs. 33.980 million
|3.
|Irregular appointment of Chief Technology Officer/Group Chief -Rs.33.252 million
|4.
|Irregular appointment of SEVP/Group Chief/ Head (HR) – Rs.33.980 million
|5.
|Irregular appointment & promotion of SVP/Head of Compensation & Benefits – Rs.13.806 million
|6.
|Irregular appointment of EVP / Senior HR Business Partner – Rs. 14.195 million
|7.
|Irregular appointment of EVP / Senior HR Business Partner – Rs. 8.500 million
|8.
|Irregular appointment of SVP/ Chief Security Officer – Rs.6.00 million
|9.
|Irregular appointment of SEVP/Group Chief (Chief Risk Officer) – Rs.24.208 million
|10.
|Un-authorized payment of salary to SEVP without joining the Bank -Rs.24.208 million
|11.
|Irregular appointment of employees without advertisement – Rs.267.635 million
|12.
|Irregular appointment & promotion of SVP/ Corporate Head – Rs.36.190 million
|13.
|Irregular appointment of Vice President (VP) / Executive Logistic Support- Rs.20.349 million
|14.
|Illegal/defective appointment of President/CEO (NBP) – Rs. 307.17 million
|15.
|Irregular appointment as Chairman, Board Specialized Committees – Rs. 3.278 million
|16.
|Irregular appointment of Chairman, Board of Directors
|17.
|Irregular appointment of Manager (E-Remittances) – Rs.14.502 million
|18.
|Irregular appointment of SVP/ Head of Organizational Effectiveness – Rs. 9.902 million
|19.
|Irregular appointment of EVP/ Divisional Head (International Business Strategy) – Rs. 16.380 million
|20.
|Irregular & unlawful appointment of SVP/Wing Head-Recruitment & Placement – Rs.17.728 million
|21.
|Irregular deployment of Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP) on deputation and payment of benefits – Rs. million
|22.
|Irregular appointment of EVP/Divisional Head (Learning & Development)- Rs.7.200 million
|23.
|Irregular appointment of EVP/Head of HR Governance – Rs.9.500 million
|24.
|Irregular appointment of employees after attaining the age of superannuation – Rs.611.065 million
|25.
|Irregular appointment of VP/Research Associate for Chairman (BoD Secretariat) – Rs.4.200 million
|26.
|Irregular appointment, promotion & extension of contract beyond 60 years of EVP/Secretary Board – Rs.51.570 million
|27.
|Irregular payment in lieu of end service benefits – Rs. 29.396 million
|28.
|Irregular appointment of Vice President/HR Business Partner – Rs. 6.480 million
|29.
|Wasteful expenditure on employment of Special Assistance at Chairman Secretariat (BoD) on retainer ship basis – Rs. 4.500 million
|30.
|Irregular appointment of SVP/Wing Head (HR Operations) -Rs.18.92 million
|31.
|Irregular appointment of SVP/Head of Leadership Development – Rs.4.400 million
|32.
|Irregular appointment of Vice President /Wing Head (Engineering Wing) – Rs.6.300 million
|33.
|Irregular/unauthorized employment of staff at Chairman Secretariat (BoD) – Rs.18.840 million
|34.
|Irregular Appointment of Vice President/Wing Head (Corporate Investment Banking) – Rs.14.320 million
|35.
|Irregular appointment of HR Business Partners on favoritism basis – Rs.7.343 million
|36.
|Irregular appointment of Vice President (VP) – Head of Business Technology – Rs. 28.440 million
|37.
|Excess payment to BoD members in violation of Finance Division directives – Rs. 6.556 million
|38.
|Irregular appointment of Vice President/Wing Head (AML-CFT) – Rs. 9.870 million
|39.
|Irregular appointment of Legal Advisory Associate through defective criteria – Rs. 1.750 million
|40.
|Irregular appointment of Executive Secretary on favoritism basis – Rs.1.050 million
|41.
|Irregular payment in lieu of un-availed privilege/annual leave – Rs.1.459 million
|42.
|Irregular appointment of executives/officers without the involvement of Head Hunters – Rs.72.462 million
|43.
|Loss due to defective club membership policy – Rs. 72.637 million
|44.
|Loss due to irrational dual club membership – Rs. 7.310 million
|45.
|Loss due to the inappropriate procedure adopted in hiring Consultancy Firms – Rs. 13.621 million
|46.
|Mis-procurement in awarding a contract for the hiring of Head hunters without tendering – Rs. 52.779 million
|47.
|Wasteful /irrational expenditure on hiring Head hunters – Rs. 103.086 million
|48.
|Undue favor by acquiring House Building Finance at the appointment – Rs. 287.028 million
|49.
|Irrational/defective buy-back policy of vehicles – Rs. 83.462 million
|50.
|Irregular payment to Head hunter/consultant in violation of consultancy agreement – Rs. 2.706 million
|51.
|Irregular promotion on defective/irrational policy
|52.
|Irregular promotion of 75 Officers/Executives in violation of Promotion Policy
|53.
|Non-verification of educational certificates and antecedents through Head hunters/ Consultants
|54.
|Loss due to delayed verification process initiated against fake degrees/certificates holders
|55.
|Unlawful retention of convicted officials in harassment case
|56.
|Overstay allowed to employees at foreign branches
|57.
|Delay in the verification of degrees and antecedents
|58.
|Non-production of auditable record
|59.
|Irregular disbursement of loan in Bangladesh branches – Rs. 25,842.86 million (USD 164.04 million)
|60.
|Loss on the penalty imposed by SBP/other Regulatory Bodies – Rs. 3,322.304 million
|61.
|Non-recovery of no-performing loans of NDFC (defunct) – Rs.3,592.901 million
|62.
|Loss on purchase of shares at higher rates – Rs. 2,331.546 million
|63.
|Non-transfer of ownership of PSO shares – Rs. 8,193.241 million
|64.
|Loss on sale of land at lesser rates – Rs.65.500 million
|65.
|Non-recovery from defaulters – Rs. 18,967.81 million (USD 120.400 million)
|66.
|Loss due to non-recovery of outstanding principal – Rs. 6,132.678 million
|67.
|Blockade of funds by investment in unquoted securities –Rs. 437.886 million
|68.
|Non-utilization/disposal of non-banking assets acquired in satisfaction of claims – Rs. 3,968.329 million
|69.
|Loss due to excess payment of interest on deposit accounts – Rs. 4.353 million
|70.
|Unrealized loss on forwarding foreign exchange contracts –Rs. 7,276.90 million
|71.
|Unrealized loss on put option – Rs. 306.339 million
|72.
|Loss on purchase of shares at higher rates –Rs. 2.414 million
|73.
|Loss due to non-recovery of outstanding interest – Rs. 11.973 million
|74.
|Non-recovery against Nostro Foreign Accounts – Rs. 4.794 million
|75.
|Loss due to poor performance of Groups/Department – Rs.70,087.67 million
|76.
|Wasteful expenditure on the investigation of Bangladesh Operations- Rs.10.00 million
|77.
|Violation of Accounting Standard IAS-8 (Change in Accounting Estimates and Errors) – Rs. 286.00 million
|78.
|Outstanding entries of Nostro Foreign Accounts – Rs. 8,097.709 million
|79.
|Non-recovery of outstanding advances -Rs. 52,882 million
|80.
|Irregular investment in companies by holding shares more than 30%
|81.
|Non- resolving of suspicious transaction alerts in violation of the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Act
|82.
|Violation of SBP Regulations and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Act
|83
|Non-obtaining of audited financial statements/Wealth Statement of borrowers in violations of Prudential Regulations
|84.
|Weak Internal Control Systems in NBP, Bangladesh branches
|85.
|Loss due to cash shortage in Vault and ATM at Nowshera Road Branch – Rs. 12.516 million
|86.
|Embezzlement/misappropriation in FE-25 loans, FIM, and Bill of Exchange– Rs. 2,787 million
|87.
|Loss due to non-deposit of the amount into Federal Treasury at KDA Civic Centre Branch, Karachi – Rs. 307.436 million
|88.
|Fraud/forgery in SSP Officer Account at Kandhkot Branch, Larkana – Rs. 215.705 million
|89.
|Embezzlement of Government funds (DPO Account-Gujrat)– Rs. 630.800 million
|90.
|Misappropriation/embezzlement in Government pension payment at main branch, Kotri, Hyderabad – Rs. 70.723 million
|91.
|Loss due to fraudulent activities in Khuzdar Cantt Branch– Rs. 19.219 million
|92.
|Loss due to fraud/embezzlement in Government Treasury at Pano Akil City Branch – Rs. 309.452 million
|93.
|Loss due to misappropriation of funds / internal fraud engaging at Khanaspur Ayubia & Khairagali Branches, Abbottabad – Rs. 472.539 million
|94.
|Loss due to embezzlement of funds at Qamrooti Branch, Mirpur (A.K) – Rs. 44.899 million
|95.
|Loss due to dacoity during transportation from Taftan to Dalbadin (Chest), Regional Office, Quetta– Rs. 53.00 million
|96.
|Loss on disbursement of bogus Agriculture Finance – Rs.20.385 million
|97.
|Misappropriation/embezzlement through accounts of demand finance gold – Rs. 70.723 million
|98.
|Loss due to fraud at Timber Market Branch, Multan–
Rs. 31.307 million
|99.
|Loss due to unauthorized debit to GL Heads ATM Cash at Loralai Branch, Sibi – Rs. 67.240 million
|100.
|Loss due to fraud by Manager, Serhota Branch District, Kotli Mirpur (AJK)– Rs. 21.018 million
|101.
|Loss due to fictitious/flying general entries at Jhang branch – Rs. 28.131 million
|102.
|Misappropriation/shortage in cash at Jutial Cantt Branch, Gilgit– Rs. 17.105 million
|103.
|Loss due to replacement of original gold ornaments with fake ones– Rs. 13.587 million
|104.
|Fraudulent withdrawal through IBT from the account at Anarkali Branch, Lahore– Rs. 11.237 million
|105.
|Misappropriation/shortage in cash vault at Remount Depot Branch, Sargodha – Rs. 13.155 million
|106.
|Loss due to cash shortage at Main Branch, Multan – Rs. 14.430 million
|107.
|Loss due to negligence of bank staff at Nazimabad Branch, Karachi – Rs. 32.00 million
|108.
|Loss due to theft of gold ornaments at Thandkoi Branch, Mardan – Rs. 51.00 million
|109.
|Loss due to fraudulent pension payment at Dera Allah Yar Branch, Sibi –Rs. 8.201 million
|110.
|Embezzlement/misappropriation at Model Branch Clifton, Karachi – Rs.5.900 million
|111.
|Loss due to fraudulent payment from an account at Durand Road Branch, Lahore – Rs. 8.700 million
|112.
|Embezzlement through payment of tampered/altered payment order –Rs. 7.051 million
|113.
|Loss due to embezzlement by staff members at AIB Gulistan-e-Johar Branch, Karachi – Rs. 3.378 million
|114.
|Loss due to fraud through fake property loan against Saibaan Scheme – Rs. 3.458 million
|115.
|Loss due to misappropriation/embezzlement in NBP Advance Salary Accounts at Abbaspur Branch, Muzaffarabad – Rs 2.487 million
|116.
|Loss due to penalty imposed by SBP on violation of Foreign Exchange Regulations Act, 1947 – Rs. 1,200.718 million
|117.
|Irregular disbursement of loan to M/s Hascol Petroleum Limited -Rs. 14,150 million
|Total: Rs. 235,823.9 million