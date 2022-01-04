National Bank Audit Unearths Rs. 235 Billion Irregularities

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has unearthed massive irregularities in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) from 2012 to 2020, causing the national exchequer a loss of over Rs. 235 billion.

According to details, the audit has been carried out by the Director-General Commercial Audit and Evaluation Karachi wing of the AGP. The report has identified 117 instances of misappropriations, irregularities, non-recoveries, and violations of rules in the NBP during the period under observation.

Here is a list which details all the instances of the irregularities in the NBP.