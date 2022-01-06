Asus Launches “The World’s Most Powerful Gaming Tablet”

Gaming on a tablet is not really a thing, but Asus wants to change things around with the ROG Flow Z13 which is marketed as “the world’s most powerful gaming tablet”. The company has fitted this tablet with Intel’s latest processors as well as Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series GPUs.

The Flow Z13 is a tablet/laptop hybrid with an attachable keyboard and a 13.4-inch screen. This screen can either be 1080p 120Hz or 4K 60Hz, but both options have Adaptive Sync, Dolby Vision support, and color accuracy validated by Pantone. The slate is only 12mm thick, making it highly portable.

It comes with a kickstand that can be opened up to 170º to hold the display at a convenient angle. Furthermore, it is a Windows tablet so it can run all your PC games (Steam, Epic Games, etc).

But despite being that slim, the tablet is packed with power. Asus has equipped the slate with the Intel Core i9-12900H, one of the most powerful laptop processors at the moment. It was announced earlier today with 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. There are i7-12700H and i5-12500H options as well with Intel Xe GPU integration.

You can get up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 storage and this is paired with Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti GPU. There is also a cheaper RTX 3050 option as well as an Intel-only GPU variant.

The ports include a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port which has support for DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Power Delivery with up to 100W charging speeds. There is also a USB-A port, another USB-C port, HDMI, SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery has 56 WHr capacity though Asus has not talked battery life yet.

It is unclear how much the Flow Z13 tablet will cost, but it is not going to be cheap by any means.