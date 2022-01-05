Peshawar Zalmi Releases Teaser for Official PSL 2022 Kit [Video]

The festivities for the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) are underway as the six PSL franchises begin their promotion campaigns for the upcoming season. Arguably, PSL’s most popular franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, is always a step ahead of other franchises in the marketing department and they have taken the lead yet again.

Zalmi released a teaser trailer for their new kit for PSL 7. The trailer features Pakistani superstars such as Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Usman Qadir, and Hussain Talat. The trailer was uploaded by the official account of Peshawar Zalmi on various social media platforms.

According to details, the official kit launch of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 7 will be held at 8 pm on Wednesday night.

Watch the trailer below:

Peshawar will begin their campaign on 28 January as they face Quetta Gladiators in their opening encounter at National Stadium Karachi. The team will be determined to go one step ahead and win their second PSL title after finishing as runners-up in the previous edition.

