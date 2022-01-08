Realme GT 2 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally

Earlier this week, Realme launched its first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone, the GT 2 Pro, which is also the company’s most premium flagship phone yet. The handset is only available in China for now, but Realme VP Madhav Sheth has just confirmed its global launch as well as the company’s other product launches for 2022.

The executive has said that the GT 2 series phones will go global “soon” through a launch event in Europe. The precise launch date is yet to be confirmed but we will update this space as soon as there is more information.

Sheth has also talked about a few other product launches planned for 2022. In 2021, Realme stepped into the Android tablet and Windows PC market for the first time, and now we are going to see more of it. The executive has said that there are going to be several new Realme tablets and laptops this year.

Realme has already said before that it wants to be one of the first companies to launch a notebook with Intel’s 12th gen H series processors. These processors were announced at CES 2022 and Acer has already revealed its first lineup of laptops that will offer these new CPUs.

Going back to Realme, we can also expect to see more audio equipment, wearables, and Smart TV launches this year. As for software updates, the company has said that it will provide two years of OS updates and three years of security updates to its smartphones.