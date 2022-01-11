Tribal Dispute Settlement Will Ensure Diamer Bhasha Dam’s Timely Completion: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the settlement of the ten-year disagreement between the Thor and Harban tribes will allow the Diamer Bhasha Dam to be completed smoothly and on time.

The settlement of the disagreement by the Grand Jirga of Diamer and Upper Kohistan elders was praised by the Prime Minister as a “historic development and good news on Diamer Bhasha Dam.”

He tweeted that it will also open the door for a settlement of the border disputes between Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Historic dev & good news on Diamer Bhasha Dam. Grand Jirga of Diamer & Upper Kohistan elders have settled decade old Thor & Harban tribes' dispute. This will allow smooth & timely completion of Dam as well as pave way for settlement of boundary dispute between GB & KP. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 11, 2022

In what can be termed a good omen for Diamer Basha Dam Project, the centuries-old boundary dispute between Thor and Herban tribes has finally been settled, which will pave the way for the settlement of boundary dispute between Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This historic announcement was made by Thor-Herban Grand Jirga, mandated for settlement of the dispute, in a ceremony held today at the Diamer Basha Dam Project site.

​In addition to the 26 members of the Grand Jirga, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), Commander FCNA Maj Gen Jawwad Ahmed, WAPDA General Manager Land Acquisition and Resettlement Brig Shoaib Taqi (Retd), WAPDA General Manager/Project Director Diamer Bash Dam Rao Muhammad Yousaf, Commissioner Diamer- Astore Division, Deputy Commissioner Diamer District, Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, MPA Upper Kohistan, GB Ministers and MLAs from Diamer District, local elders, senior officers of WAPDA and a large number of people from Thor and Herban tribes attended the ceremony.

Thor-Herban Grand Jirga was constituted way back in end of 2019 to resolve the thorny issue of the boundary dispute between the two tribes. The 26-member Grand Jirga – comprised of 13 members each from Diamer District of Gilgit Baltistan and Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including elders and religious scholars – had a series of detailed deliberations during the last two years. The Grand Jirga was fully facilitated by the civil administrations of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and WAPDA during their course of deliberations.

​In line with the decisions made by the Grand Jirga, WAPDA Chairman, Commander FCNA, and Thor-Herban Grand Jirga members in the ceremony presented cheques worth Rs. 400 million to the affectees of 2014 clash between the two tribes claiming lives and properties.

​Addressing the ceremony, WAPDA Chairman thanked the Grand Jirga for settlement of the boundary dispute between Thor and Herban tribes. He also appreciated the tedious efforts made by the civil administrations of Gilgit Baltistan and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa and Land Acquisition and Resettlement WAPDA in facilitating the Grand Jirga to arise to the historic resettlement.

Earlier, WAPDA Chairman also visited various sites of Diamer Basha Dam to review the progress on the project. The sites included diversion tunnels, diversion canal, and excavation at abutments of the dam.

​WAPDA is constructing Diamer Basha Dam Project on River Indus, which is scheduled to be completed in 2028-29. The Project will have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. With an installed power generation capacity of 4,500 MW, the project will provide more than 18 billion units per annum to the national grid.

Construction of Diamer Basha Dam will also have a positive impact on the annual energy generation of the existing hydel power stations including Tarbela, Ghazi Barotha, etc. that will increase by another 2.5 billion units. In addition, the life of Tarbela Dam, which has been playing a pivotal role in the progress of the country since 1974, will also increase by another 35 years.