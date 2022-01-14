Karachi Board Responds to Rumors of First-Year Exam Results

Rejecting the news circulating on social media of its result announcement, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has made it clear that it has not released, as yet, any results of the first-year (Science) Pre-Engineering group examination 2021.
In a statement made through its Twitter account, BIEK said, “The BIEK has nothing to do with this fake news circulating on social media.”
ثانوی تعلیمی بورڈ کراچی نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ انٹر میڈیٹ گیار ہو یں جماعت سائنس پری انجینئر نگ گروپ کے سالانہ امتحانات براۓ 2021 ء کے نتائج کے حوالے شیل میڈ یا پر چلنے والی خبر میں جعلی اور بے بنیاد ہیں ۔ان خبروں کا انٹر بورڈ کراچی سے کوئی سے تعلق نہیں ہے#BIEK
BIEK revealed that the news regarding the results of intermediate examinations for the year 2021 will be announced on its official website and Facebook page.
BIEK also advised students to visit its website, i.e., www.biek.edu.pk, or social media accounts for further guidance.