All iPhone 14 Models Will Have Super Retina 120Hz Displays and 6GB RAM – Leak

Apple’s iPhone 14 is expected to launch in the fall and will feature: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple’s mini models are likely to be discontinued after the disappointing sales of the iPhone 13 mini.

Haitong International Securities’ analyst, Jeff Pu stated that Apple will make the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models similar in terms of screens and memory.

All iPhone 14 models are expected to feature 120 Hz screens unlike the Pro models of the iPhone 13 generation. Moreover, all iPhone 14 models will feature the same RAM amount: 6 GB.

Jeff Pu had previously stated that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would feature 8GB RAM but that is unlikely now as a ‘supply chain check’ revealed the cost considerations resulting in the change in strategy.

With the screen and RAM size being similar for the cheaper non-Pro models and expensive Pro models, Apple is likely to introduce other features to differentiate the two.

Pu also added that the Pro models will start with 256GB of storage, while the non-Pro models will start at 64GB storage. The Pro models are also likely to come equipped with a 48MP main camera.