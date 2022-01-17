Australian Captain’s Gesture Involving Khawaja in Ashes Celebration Goes Viral [Video]

After leading Australia to a 4-0 victory in the recently-concluded Ashes 2021-22, Pat Cummins is now winning hearts off the field.

In a pleasant gesture, which has gone viral on the internet, Cummins can be seen asking his teammates to stop the champagne celebration for Pakistan-born left-handed batter, Usman Khawaja.

Khawaja, who scored two centuries in the fourth Test match, had stepped aside as soon as Aussies began to open champagne bottles for the celebration.

Seeing him going away, Cummins quickly asked his teammates to hold the champagne celebrations and called back Khawaja over to the center of the victory photo to celebrate.

Pat Cummins realises Usman Khawaja had to step aside because of the alcohol spraying celebrations, asks his other teammates to put the drinks away and calls Khawaja back over to the centre of the victory photo to celebrate. This was nice ❤pic.twitter.com/zykZ4bWa9Y — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) January 16, 2022

On Monday, Khawaja took to Twitter to appreciate the skipper’s classy act and said that the team was headed in the right direction.

If this video doesn't show you that the boys have my back, I don't know what will. They stopped their normal champagne celebrations so I could rejoin. Inclusivity in the game and our values as a sport are so important. I feel like we are trending in the right direction 🙏🏾🇦🇺 https://t.co/LrthzP9v2N — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) January 17, 2022

“If this video doesn’t show you that the boys have my back, I don’t know what will. They stopped their normal champagne celebrations so I could rejoin. Inclusivity in the game and our values as a sport are so important. I feel like we are trending in the right direction,” Khawaja said on Twitter.