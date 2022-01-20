HEC Prepares New Service Structure for Engineering Technologists

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has prepared a service structure for engineering technologists.

According to the official release, the purpose of this service structure is to streamline technologists’ career progression in public, semi-public organizations, departments and also their employment as teaching faculty in universities and higher education institutions. In the document, the definition of technologist has been provided officially for the first time.

In this proposed service structure, qualifications and required experience have been defined for the direct induction of technologists in BPS-17, BPS-18, and BPS-19. Like other office cadre and their service structure, the suggested service structure with BPS/grades and equivalent appointments for technologists are outlined. However, their appointment, nomenclature, duties, and functions may vary in different departments.

According to the proposed service structure, for the post of BPS-17 (which may be called Assistant Technologist/ Assistant Manager or Assistant Director), four years of bachelor’s degree in technology and existing age rules for the grade-17 post shall be applicable. For induction in BPS-18 (which may be called Technologist/ Manager/ Deputy Director), four years of bachelors’ degree and 5 years of relevant experience at Grade-17 and an age limit of 35 years (or rules specified by public service commission) shall be applicable.

Similarly, for the direct induction in BPS-19 (which may be called Senior Technologists/ Senior Manager/ General Manager/ Additional Director) 4 years bachelor’s degree but preferably Msc/MTech Degree and 10 years of experience and 45 years of age limit shall be applicable.

In this service structure criteria for promotions of technologists from BPS-17 to BPS-18, from BPS-18 to BPS-19, and so on is also defined. Similarly, the composition of selection boards and promotion boards of departments have also been proposed. Enrolment procedure and criteria for technologists in public sector universities and higher education institutions are also defined whereas it is proposed that promotion criteria and pay packages shall be defined by HEC in consultation with Vice Chancellors of Public Sectors Universities.

Technologists’ service structure has been presented before the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education.