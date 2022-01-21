ECC Approves Rs. 4 Billion for FBR Under PRRP

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved Rs. 4 billion for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under the Pakistan Raises Revenue Programme (PRRP) as a technical supplementary grant.

The ECC meeting, virtually chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, also approved other technical supplementary grants which included Rs. 5 billion in favour of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives to conduct the 7th Population & Housing Census.

An amount of Rs. 78.5 million was also approved by ECC for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration for the different projects under the Ministry of Interior. The committee also approved Rs. 60 million for the Ministry of Interior within sanctioned budget for the purchase of spare parts for a helicopter maintained by the Head Quarters (HQs) Frontier Corps, Balochistan North and Rs. 3 million for purchase of spare parts for a helicopter maintained by HQs Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) North.

ECC also approved under technical supplementary grants re-allocation of Rs. 226.8 million surrendered funds for the year 2021-22 under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) in favor of the Interior Division for further release to the ICT administration.

Another approval was for National Health, Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSR&C) of a total amount of Rs 11.96 billion, committed by Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), to utilize the IsDB loan under “IVAC Covid-19 Vaccine support for Pakistan.”

During the meeting, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) also presented a summary to the committee for the constitution of the Advisory Committee, headed by the finance minister for the release of the IMT/5G spectrum. The summary was also approved by ECC.

ECC also approved a draft policy directive of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization), Act 1996 presented by MoITT for renewal of Cellular License of Pakistan Mobile Communication Limited (PMCL/Jazz).

Ministry of Industries and Production presented a summary on the urea fertilizer requirement for the remaining Rabi Season 2021-22. The ECC after detailed deliberation allowed the operations of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) based plants (Fatima Fertilizer, Sheikhupura plant and Agritech) for a further two months from January 2022 to February – March 2022 at the gas rate of Rs. 839/MMBTU for the mentioned period.