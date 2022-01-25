Here’s the List of All Broadcasters & Live Streaming Partners for PSL 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is determined to spread Pakistan cricket’s action all across the globe. In this regard, PCB has now signed deals with some of the best broadcasters and live streaming platforms around the world, including Fox Sports, ICC TV, Tapmad, Sony, and more.

PCB has teamed up with Australia’s biggest sports broadcaster, Fox Sports, for telecasting the international matches to be played in Pakistan till April 2023. Fox Sports will also telecast the seventh and eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League. With this deal, the cricket fans in Australia will be able to enjoy live coverage of the PSL as well as other international series including Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan.

The latest partnership is also expected to prove propitious for PCB, providing it the exposure to about 2.4 million subscribers of Foxtel Group.

For the coverage of highly-anticipated PSL 7, PCB has also signed deals with Etisalat, Flow Sports, Sky NZ, Sky Sports, Sony, SuperSport, and Willow TV as they will be broadcasting the high-octane league in their respective regions.

The fans in Pakistan will be able to watch live coverage of PSL 7 through A Sports, Ten Sports, and PTV Sports. Furthermore, the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League will also be streamed live on ICC TV and Tapmad TV which provide services in numerous countries.

PSL 2022 is set to begin on 27 January with the first contest at Karachi’s National Stadium. In total 34 matches are scheduled for the seventh edition of PSL.

