PIA Interested in Strategic Partnerships with Local IT Firms

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is interested in strategic partnerships with Pakistan-based IT companies for indigenously developing software solutions.

This is an opportunity for IT companies to not only develop software solutions for PIA but also provide software solutions to other domestic and international airlines in collaboration with the national flag carrier.

Airlines usually require software solutions for Revenue Accounting, Revenue Management, Frequent Flyer Program, and Crew Scheduling Management that are used to manage different facets of an airline’s operations such as reservation and ticketing system, departure control, and weight balance.

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) member IT companies interested in strategically collaborating with the PIA for developing airline software solutions can now duly fill and submit the relevant Application Form by February 2, 2022.

More information regarding the proposed partnerships with the national flag carrier will be relayed subsequently.