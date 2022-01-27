Tarin Says Kamyab Pakistan Program Will Uplift Lower Strata of Society

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin has stated that the Kamyab Pakistan Program will prove to be a milestone in uplifting the lower strata of society.

He made these remarks after a detailed presentation given to him on the progress of the program during a meeting held under his chairmanship at the Finance Division on Thursday. Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority, President Bank of Punjab, Chairman Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, founder Akhuwat Foundation and senior officers attended the meeting.

The Minister was informed that the first phase of the Kamyab Pakistan Program was successfully going and applications for the award of loans were being received through SMS from all over the country. He was told that the loans were being disbursed after fulfillment of requirements to the deserving applicants for the uplift of living standards of the underprivileged people of the country. The program also included small loans for businesses, farmers, and the construction of houses.

Tarin appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the program. He stressed the need for expanding the program all over Pakistan.

Dr. Amjad Saqib, the founder of Akhuwat Foundation, delivered a presentation on the disbursement of loans and highlighted some issues faced by the targeted population in some remote areas of Pakistan in terms of accessing the information about the program.

Finance Minister directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues in access to information accessibility. The meeting participants assured the Finance Minister of their full cooperation in making the program a success.