Windows 11 is Doing A Lot Better Than Windows 10 Did at Launch: Microsoft

Microsoft, on its official blog, reminiscences on the performance of Windows 10 over the last two years and shared its many milestones.

To date, there are currently more than 1.4 billion monthly active Windows 10 and 11 users across the globe. Moreover, time spent on Windows was noted to have increased by 10% over pre-pandemic levels.

On average, people spent 40% more time on Windows 11 PCs than they did on Windows 10. However, this increase cannot be entirely credited to the prowess of Microsoft’s latest OS.

Citing data from Canalys, a global technology market analyst firm, Microsoft stated that there were more than 340 million PCs shipped in 2021, 27% more than 2019.

The free upgrade to Microsoft 11 was accepted at twice the rate by users as compared to Windows 10 over Windows 8.

Microsoft also stated that Windows 11 has the highest quality and satisfaction scores of any Windows, ever. However, the stats presented by the company fail to mention that Windows 11 was offered to only a small subset of Windows 10 users, while the upgrade from Windows 8 to Windows 10 was available to almost every user.

Despite a bumpy transition, Microsoft’s statistics have been impressive. Although numerous issues were documented on AMD processors with Windows 11, including several bugs and performance issues, they were mostly addressed later and resolved.

The company claims that Windows 11 is responsible for a threefold increase in Microsoft Store traffic, most of which could be the result of favorable Store policies from 2021.

Microsoft also claims that the upgrade to Windows 11 will soon enter into its final phase of availability, a lot sooner than the company’s initial plan of mid-2022.