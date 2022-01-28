ARY Network Announces a Huge Increase in Salaries of Staff on PM Imran’s Request

The ARY network has announced that it will raise the salaries of some of its staff by up to 80 percent.

The decision has been made in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s communique to the business community to raise the wages of its employees.

Announcing the development, ARY’s CEO, Salman Iqbal, clarified that the employees with a salary cap of Rs. 20,000 or less would receive an 80 percent pay hike. “In the first phase, we have increased salaries of low-income employees. Other employees will also receive a raise in coming days,” he added.

Salman Iqbal highlighted that “the raise is in line with the PM Imran’s request to the business community to pass on the effect of improvement in the economy to their employees”.

The premier had taken live telephone calls during a public interaction on Sunday and had admitted that the salaried class remained most affected by the rising inflation. Subsequently, he had called on the business community to raise the salaries of its workers in order to counter inflation.