Mysterious US Navy Aircraft Lands at Karachi Airport

A United States (US) Navy Boeing plane landed briefly under mysterious circumstances at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on 20 January before taking off for Bahrain.

The US Navy’s Boeing C40A arrived at 6:30 PM from Dubai last Thursday, remained parked for almost two hours, and then departed for Bahrain at 8:15 PM.

According to aviation sources, the registration number of the Boeing aircraft was 165832.

The reason for the arrival of the US military plane could not be ascertained. Meanwhile, the aviation authorities have not issued any statements to the media about it so far.