TCL Unveils the Affordable 30 V 5G Smartphone

In recent years, Chinese smartphone manufacturer, TCL, has emerged as one of the fast-growing consumer electronics companies and a leading player in the global TV industry. Its recent launch, the 30 V 5G was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month, and is now available through Verizon in the US, the device also renders support for all of the carrier’s flavors of 5G.

Advertisement

ALSO READ TCL Launches 6 New Affordable Android Tablets

TCL 30 V 5G Specifications

In terms of the display, the 30 V 5G features a 6.67″ Full HD+ display with a 1080p resolution. The display also features a water-drop notch housing the 16MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the smartphone comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and packs 4GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable using a microSD card slot.

On the software end, the smartphone is running the Android 11 OS out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery which supports 18W charging through the USB Type-C port.

As for the camera configuration, the device houses a triple-lens setup. It includes a 50MP primary sensor, supported by a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The 30 V 5G is the first of the eight new 30-series smartphones the company will be launching globally this year. With a price tag of $299 and all the typical aspects of a budget phone, the TCL 30 V 5G seems like a good option to consider that also supports 5G connectivity.

Advertisement

Verizon says that going forward, all of its upcoming smartphones will provide support for C-band.