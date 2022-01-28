Vivo Launches Y75 5G Midranger With a 50MP Camera

With back-to-back launches of seven smartphones – Y21T, V23, V23 Pro, Y33T, Y21e, Y55 5G, and Y21A, Vivo has made yet another announcement. The company is now all set to introduce the Y75 5G.

The Vivo Y75 5G is a revamped version of the Vivo Y55 5G with more RAM and a higher-res selfie camera.

Design & Display

The Vivo Y75 5G features a 6.58” FullHD+ IPS LCD with dimensions 164 x 75.9 x 8.3 mm. The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for password-less unlocking and is available in Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy colors.

Internals & Storage

The Vivo Y75 5G is powered by the MediaTek’s MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7nm) SoC and the Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

The smartphone comes with internal storage of 128 GB, which can be expanded by 1TB using a microSDXC card, along with 8GB RAM backed by up to 4GB of virtual RAM. The handset also features Hybrid Dual SIM and a memory card slot.

Camera

The rear camera of the Vivo Y75 5G sports 50 MP f/1.8, 2 MP f/2.4 macro, and 2MP f/2.4 depth sensors. The smartphone also has a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

The Vivo Y75 G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that draws power through a USB-C port at up to 18W.

The smartphone will be available for a retail price of $290 through Vivo’s official website and partner retail stores.

Vivo Y75 5G Specifications