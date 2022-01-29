HUM Group Records 10% Profit Growth in H1 FY22

HUM Group maintained its profitability from the last closing financial year as it recorded profit growth of 10 percent year-on-year to stand at Rs. 695 million in the first half of the financial year.

Advertisement

It booked a profit of over Rs. 900 million in the previous financial year after a gap of two years.

ALSO READ Interloop Declares Profits of Rs. 2 Billion in Q2

The media group’s revenue surged to Rs. 3 billion during this year, from Rs. 2.5 billion during the same period in the last financial year. It succeeded in reducing its overall operational and administrative cost from Rs. 52 billion to Rs. 32 billion.

The per-share profit also surged to 0.74 from 0.68.

ALSO READ WEF’s Country Partner Endorses Economic Progress in Pakistan

HUM Group is attracting healthy business revenues from advertisements that it received from various commercial and public sector clients due to its popular TV drama serials. It is also making money from Hum News and Hum Mart, an e-commerce vertical.