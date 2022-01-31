‘All Good Things Come to an End’: Ramiz Raja & HBL Post Mystery Tweets on PSL 7

The official Twitter account of Pakistan Super League‘s (PSL) main sponsor, HBL has posted a cryptic tweet regarding the ongoing seventh edition of PSL.

Advertisement

The account tweeted, “Sorry fans, HBLPSL will not be the same this year.”

ALSO READ Karachi Kings Release PSL Anthem Midway Through Their 3rd Match [Video]

The cryptic tweet has gathered the attention of PSL fans as they wonder what the future holds for Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament. To make matters worse, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja has replied to HBL’s tweet indicating that something is coming to an end. The fans of PSL have been intrigued with the cryptic tweets from both parties as they worry for the future of the ongoing tournament.

Ramiz tweeted, “All good things come to an end. Sigh….I am off to other things but still excited for HBL PSL.”

@HBLPak All good things come to an end. Sigh….I am off to other things but still excited for HBL PSL. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) January 31, 2022

Well, PSL fans need not worry as the cryptic tweets do not indicate that the ongoing PSL season is set to be postponed or canceled. Instead, this could be something exciting for the whole brand of PSL. The tweets have created the hype and have gotten the attention of Pakistan cricket fans which would indicate some exciting news for the tournament.

ALSO READ Fakhar Zaman Joins Exclusive Club After Blistering Century Against Karachi Kings

Prior to the start of the tournament, Ramiz Raja had promised to include some fun activities for fans outside the stadium. He had revealed that he will host different competitions including finding a new commentator in a PCB set-up fanbox outside the stadium. These tweets could very well relate to something on those lines.

Advertisement

Here’s all the about the PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table PSL Teams and PSL Stats.