NADRA Will Convert All CNICs to Digital Wallets Soon

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has started working on the conversion of the computerized national identity cards (CNICs) of all citizens into digital wallets.

The initiative is a part of the Digital Pakistan initiative of the federal government and NADRA is considering bringing the vision to life as an update to an existing mobile application.

Speaking in this regard, Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik said that NADRA had launched ‘Pak Identity’ and the initiative of digital wallets will be launched as an update to this application.

It will enable contactless banking, increase financial inclusion, improve ease of doing business, and support e-governance initiatives by providing remote identification and electronic know your customer.

Besides, the move will help to revolutionize the national ID ecosystem by ensuring public convenience and prove a giant leap in doing away with traditional physical ID once and for all.

Pak Identity is an essential component of NADRA’s digital ecosystem. While it enables users to apply for CNICs online, it is equipped with a wide range of features such as biometric fingerprints, facial recognition, and documents scanner.

Via: Dawn