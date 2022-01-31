Pakistan and Turkmenistan Discuss Collaboration on Energy Projects

A high-level delegation of Turkmenistan led by Deputy Foreign Minister, Vepa Hajiyev held an extensive meeting with a Pakistani delegation led by Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar on Monday to discuss various aspects of the flagship Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line projects.

Advertisement

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to the TAPI project, Hammad Azhar stressed the need for measures to expedite completion of the project. He said the Government of Pakistan was determined to early completion of the project, as it was needed for additional supplies of natural gas. He requested the Turkmenistan side to take all possible steps for the early completion.

ALSO READ Rupee Continues Winning Streak Against the US Dollar as IMF Meeting Nears

The Turkmenistan side also expressed commitment to the multi-lateral project. It was decided that a meeting of a technical working group on TAPI would be held on Tuesday to propose a roadmap given the changing dynamics of the project.

The Pakistani side agreed to hold a meeting of the technical working group on the TAP power transmission line soon to work on the pre-feasibility parameters of the project.

ALSO READ Pakistan Clarifies Reports of Loans from China, Russia and Kazakhstan

The visiting dignitaries included CEO TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, Muhammetmyrat Amanov; Head Department of International Power Projects, Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, M. Artykov; Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov; Chairman Turkmenenergogurlushyk, N. Atayev; and representatives of the project company, i.e., Calik Holding.

The Pakistani delegation included Secretary Power Division, Syed Asif Haider Shah; Secretary Petroleum Division, Ali Raza Bhutta, and senior officials of the Ministry of Energy.