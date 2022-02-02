PM Imran to Discuss Sports, Diplomacy, and CPEC in Upcoming Visit to China

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will visit China from 3 to 6 February to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, at the special invitation of the Chinese leadership.

The premier will also most likely discuss recommendations for the power industry, the resuscitation of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), and the speeding up of the migration of enterprises to the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while in China.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

As a global event, the Olympic Games foster mutual understanding, inclusivity, and friendship among the peoples of the world. Beijing will soon become the first city to host both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. It is also highly admirable that the Chinese government has made meticulous arrangements for holding the Winter Olympic Games despite the pandemic.

While in Beijing, the PM will meet prominent Chinese business leaders, the representatives of leading think tanks, academia, and the media besides other bilateral interactions. He will attend bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, and the leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation, including the CPEC. They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

PM Imran’s visit will mark the culmination of celebrations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. This includes 140 events organized to showcase the resilience of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amid the pandemic and the unfolding international situation.

It will also renew the bilateral commitment to boost the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains, and a number of MoUs and agreements will be signed during the visit.