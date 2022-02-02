Punjab Bans Co-Education in Private Colleges

The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has imposed a ban on co-education in BS (Hons) degree programs in private colleges all over the province.

It has ordered all private colleges to ensure compliance with the latest directive. It has also warned them of revoking their registration in case of violation of the order.

The PHEC has directed all private colleges affiliated with different universities to make necessary arrangements for organizing separate classes of boys and girls enrolled in BS (Hons) degree programs.

It has also set 28 February as the deadline for all such institutes to submit an affidavit, assuring that male and female students will be imparted education in separate campuses.

The PHEC has also asked private colleges to seek new NOC and apply for separate registration for boys and girls campuses before 28 February.

From 1 March, the Directorate of Colleges Lahore will start inspection of all private colleges to ensure the provision of all the required facilities in both boys and girls campuses. It will issue them NOC and approve their registration at the successful completion of the inspection process.

