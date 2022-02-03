National Telecom & IT Security Board Calls Indian Navigation App a Threat to Pakistan

Indian navigation app ‘Deesha’ is a threat to all of Pakistan, claims the National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB).

Deesha is not available on the Google Play Store since it’s a third-party application and can only be downloaded from third-party servers. It offers reliable offline navigation, just like Google Maps once you download a map of your area. The app is gaining popularity in Pakistan as well and it is a national security threat.

That is because the app can automatically gain access to the host device, store data, read SMS texts, and access device location without acquiring any permissions from the user. It can also display accurate user locations on the Indian Grid System, save waypoints, and do much more. It is able to compute user location even if there is no internet available on the device.

This is why its large-scale use around the country could pose a significant threat to Pakistan.

NTISB has advised that users should block all application installs from unknown sources. Applications should only be installed from official app stores like the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Samsung Store, etc.

Google Play Protect should not be disabled on Android devices since it detects suspicious apps and warns you against them.

Last but not the least, scam links on WhatsApp should not be clicked. These links often have suspicious titles such as “WhatsApp Offers Free Airplane Tickets”.