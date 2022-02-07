AJK Experiences Improved Connectivity Thanks To Ufone 4G Rollout

Azad Jammu & Kashmir has started enjoying high-quality connectivity following the rollout of 4G services by Ufone 4G. According to the company, its superior internet connectivity is delivering a top-notch user experience to the local internet users for both their personal and business needs.

Earlier, this mountainous region faced serious issues with regards to internet connectivity and the local people were forced to miss out on valuable opportunities offered by the fast-paced internet.

Courtesy Ufone 4G, the region is ready to explore its full potential for socio-economic growth and development. Now, people can enjoy uninterrupted communication with the outside world. The locals can experience superior video calls with their loved ones in faraway cities and abroad.

The fast-paced internet is already opening newer avenues for business, education, health, entertainment, and a myriad of other crucial services that uplift the standard of life of the local communities.

The internet has become even more crucial since the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19 and the shutting down of the physical world. Local students can finally attend their online classes and access thousands of online knowledge resources.

Ufone 4G has always been at the forefront to connect the disconnected. The Pakistani telecom company works tirelessly to foster digital inclusion of disadvantaged groups and remote isolated regions to help them tap into economic opportunities.

With the recent network investment, Ufone 4G is ready to transform the future of the AJK region and the entire country.