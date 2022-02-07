Apple is Launching a Cheap iPhone on March 8: Report

Apple is planning to host a product launch event on March 8 for new iPhone and iPad models claims Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Apple insider shared the news on Twitter as well as his exclusive newsletter Power On.

Advertisement

Apple plans to announce the 5G iPhone SE and a new iPad Air at an event currently scheduled for March 8th. Apple also plans to release iOS 15.4 in the first half of March. https://t.co/GB3dJOSUw8 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 4, 2022

According to Gurman’s report, the virtual launch event will feature the latest and greatest iPhone SE featuring the A15 Bionic chip and 5G support. This will make the iPhone SE 2022 the cheapest 5G phone from Apple. A new iPad Air is expected to surface at this announcement as well, featuring the same flagship A15 Bionic SoC.

For those unaware, the A15 Bionic still remains the king of mobile chipsets despite all the high-end rivals from Samsung, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. The Dimensity 9000, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Exynos 2200 are still not able to hold a candle to the A15 Bionic. It’s a powerhouse of a chipset that maintains Apple’s legacy of hardware prowess.

Other than that, we are also going to see iOS 15.4 at this event, which should hopefully fix the dreaded pink screen issue that has plagued numerous iPhones around the globe. The ‘pink screen’ issue freezes your phone completely during random tasks and you have no other option but to restart.

ALSO READ iPhone 13 Users Report Annoying Pink Screen Issue

Apple promised to fix it with a future iOS update and hopefully, iOS 15.4 will be the prophecized software update.