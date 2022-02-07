Zameen.com Organizes Property Sales Event in Lahore

Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise, Zameen.com, recently organized a Property Sales Event (PSE) at a private hotel in Lahore and a large number of people attended the event.

Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion, and was accompanied by Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, Ali Rehan and Associate Director Rubiya Afshan.

The event featured numerous real estate projects from Lahore, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including T Square, Pearl One Residencies, Zee Avenue, Amanah Noor Residence, Residence 15, Icon Valley Phase 2, Gulberg City Centre, DB32, and Defence View Apartments.

Special discounts were also offered to the attendees during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director, Laeeque Chaudhry, stated that the Property Sales Event was becoming a trademark of Zameen.com and that the main purpose behind the event was to present the public with the best and most trustworthy projects — with the company committed to continuing this endeavour in the future as well.

He added that the projects onboarded by Zameen offered potential customers the best facilities in the market and incredible investment opportunities with great returns.

During the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.