SECP Aims to Create an Investment-Friendly Ecosystem: Chairman

Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Aamir Khan has said that the commission is geared towards creating an investment-friendly ecosystem through the use of technology for enhancing the market depth, liquidity, and outreach, with particular emphasis on increasing the number of investors in capital markets.

Khan was addressing a webinar on “ETFs – an Attractive Avenue of Investment”, organized by SECP for Trading Right Entitlement Certificate (TREC) holders/brokerage and institutional investors to create awareness and education on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

SECP’s head of Specialized Companies Division Khalida Habib gave a comprehensive presentation on ETFs mechanism, including details of products, benefits to investors, and answered the participants’ queries.

The webinar included a panel discussion with Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Managing Director Farrukh Khan, MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited Vice Chairman/Director Naseem Beag, JS Investments Limited CEO Iffat Mankani and Alfalah GHP Investment Management Limited CEO Nabeel Malik among the panelists.

The panelists emphasized the need to invest in ETF by institutional investors which are growing rapidly internationally. They further said that brokers should come forward and encash this new source of income as a market maker. ETF is an opportunity that reduces investors’ costs substantially and reduces related risks.

At the conclusion of the well-attended webinar, SECP officials addressed various queries to the satisfaction of participants. The participants appreciated SECP’s efforts of public engagement and called for continuing such initiatives of public and stakeholder awareness.