Dukan Adds CallCourier to Its Integrated Logistics Partners to Serve Small Businesses

CallCourier has partnered with Dukan.pk to provide a seamless delivery service to MSMEs. Dukan is geared to become the biggest ecommerce platform in Pakistan by helping its fast-growing community of 350,000 sellers in digitizing their businesses.

CallCourier joins several other leading logistics partners that are now integrated seamlessly into the Dukan app.

CallCourier is a leading ecommerce logistics solutions provider offering last-mile fulfillment and Cash-on-Delivery services. A part of Excel Group, CallCourier is a tech-driven logistics company that provides tailor-made e-commerce solutions to its clients.

The company is working with more than 7,000 ecommerce businesses and delivering to over 500 destinations nationwide in 24 to 48 hours.

Dukan.pk is a rapidly growing full-stack ecommerce platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who want to tap into ecommerce without requiring technical skills and digital marketing expertise to thrive in the digital economy.

It allows anyone with a smartphone to create an ecommerce store with an integrated digital wallet, catalog and inventory management, online payments, last-mile delivery, and sophisticated online marketing tools to get orders.

While commenting on this partnership, Zohair Ali, Director Channel Success Dukan.pk, said, “We are very happy to partner with CallCourier to help Dukan sellers fulfill their orders. This partnership combines the nationwide reach and experience of CallCourier with Dukan’s ease of use to deliver a very powerful last-mile fulfillment option in the Dukan App.”

Jawad Mirza, M.D Call Courier Pvt Ltd said, “CallCourier is delighted to sign a memorandum of understanding with Dukan.pk to collaborate with them by delivering their orders smartly. The Dukan App has an extensive range of products available nationwide and we look forward to facilitating their vendors. We have a substantial opportunity together and we see a fruitful future of this collaboration.”