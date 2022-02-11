Instagram Music is Finally Available in Pakistan

The long-awaited Instagram music feature is finally available in Pakistan, allowing users to add different tunes and soundtracks to their stories and posts.

Previously, users in Pakistan were met with the message ‘Instagram Music is not available in your region.’ The unavailability was due to the absence of a music license for the region.

The photo-sharing platform introduced the music feature across the world in 2018. In an official blog post, Instagram announced:

Now you can add a soundtrack to your story that fits any moment and helps you express how you’re feeling. Instagram Stories is now used by 400 million every day, and we’re excited to give our community new ways to feel closer to their friends and followers.

To use Instagram Music, you can simply tap to add a sticker to a photo or a video in Stories, and you will get a music icon among the listed options.

Instagram also added:

Tap on it to open a library of thousands of songs — you can search for a specific song, browse by mood, genre or what’s popular and tap the play button to hear a preview. When you’ve selected your song, you can fast-forward and rewind through the track to choose the exact part that fits your story.

The platform also commented: