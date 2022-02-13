Police Arrests Children Selling Tickets for PSL 7 Outside Gaddafi Stadium [Video]

With the second round of PSL 7 going on in Lahore, the tickets are being sold illegally outside the Gaddafi Stadium. Taking action on the illegal activity, Police has arrested kids selling tickets in black.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup 2022 Match Sold Out Within Minutes

As Pakistan Super League is the most hyped event in the country, the tickets get sold out in no time. Fans, eager to watch their favorite stars play in front of their eyes, even buy the tickets for higher prices through illegal means. The same happened at Gaddafi Stadium during the Lahore leg of PSL 7 matches when kids were seen selling black tickets. The police on getting constant complaints regarding the illegal activity took action and arrested the kids.

ALSO READ HBL PSL 7 Ticket Booking is Now Live at Bookme

A video surfaced where the policemen can be seen dragging and forcefully putting a kid in their car, while the other ran away.

The second round of PSL 7 including the playoffs and the final are scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The Lahore leg of PSL 7 will feature 19 matches in total.

Check out PSL Schedule and PSL Stats.