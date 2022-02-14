Fakhar Zaman Breaks Babar Azam’s Record in PSL

Fakhar Zaman has surpassed Babar Azam by scoring 6 50+ runs in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. Continuing his incredible form, Fakhar Zaman smashed a half-century against Quetta Gladiators breaking Babar Azam’s record for most fifty-plus innings in PSL.

Fakhar Zaman has been in tremendous form in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, donning Lahore Qalandars’ jersey. The explosive opener has hit 5 half-centuries and a century in the seven innings of PSL 7. With his fifth fifty facing Quetta Gladiators, Fakhar Zaman recorded the most fifty-plus runs in a single edition of Pakistan Super League, overtaking Babar Azam’s 5 fifties. Karachi Kings’ skipper had set the record in PSL 3.

Fakhar Zaman is currently the highest run-scorer of PSL 7, hitting 469 runs at an average of 67. Being the top scorer of the tournament, Fakhar Zaman is the current owner of Hanif Mohammad cap. After his half-century against Quetta Gladiators, the dashing batsman also surpassed Islamabad United’s Luke Ronchi to become the highest run-scorer in a single edition of PSL. Luke Ronchi had smashed 435 runs in 11 matches of PSL 3.

Moreover, Fakhar Zaman is now third on the list of most PSL runs. He has made 1,820 runs since his debut for Lahore Qalandars in 2017, behind Babar Azam’s 2,323 runs and Kamran Akmal’s 1,896 runs.

Fakhar Zaman’s incredible run in PSL 7 has helped Lahore Qalandars to become only the second team to qualify for the playoffs.

Player 50+ runs 100 50 Year Fakhar Zaman 6 1 5 2022 Babar Azam 5 0 5 2018 Kamran Akmal 5 1 4 2018

