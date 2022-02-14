Nokia Launches G21 With 3-Day Battery, 50 MP Triple Cameras For Less Than $200

The Finnish smartphone manufacturer, Nokia, has finally released its G21 smartphone to the market. It comes with a number of upgrades in terms of battery life, display, and camera.

Design & Display

If we talk about the design, the Nokia G21 falls in line with the rest of the G series smartphones. It has a sleek look with a metal frame, while the rear panel has a textured finish.

The G21 flaunts a 6.5″ LCD panel that allows an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate, which is a first for the G-series. Another first we’re getting with the G21 is that it can stream Netflix in HD. The display also features a water-drop notch housing an 8MP selfie shooter.

The device makes use of a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics and authentication paired with an improved face unlock feature that can recognize the user with or without a mask on.

Furthermore, the G21 comes with Spotify and ExpressVPN pre-installed (with a 30-day free trial for the VPN).

The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well, a rarity these days. The smartphone comes in two color options—Nordic Blue and Dusk.

Storage & Hardware

Under the hood, Nokia G21 houses a noticeably more powerful chipset, a Unisoc T606, which is quite a leap from the Helio G35 of the previously launched G20. The handset packs 4GB RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. This is a dual-SIM phone with a triple card slot, so you can always add more storage with a microSD card.

While the company does claim that the G21 is ready for Android 12, for now, it runs Android 11. However, as part of HMD’s usual software support schedule, it will receive two OS upgrades, Android 12 and 13 with three years of security patches.

Cameras

For photography, the G21 houses a triple-camera unit. It includes a 50MP main sensor unlike G20’s 48MP primary, supported by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera setup features a night mode too.

Battery & Availability

Powering the Nokia G21 is a 5,050 mAh battery, with the promise of 3-day battery life, that can charge at up to 18W speeds. The G21 ships with a 10W charger and USB cable in the box though.

Nokia G21 will be available soon for €170 (~$193). Some regions are also getting earbuds, a screen protector, and a jelly case.

Specification of Nokia G21

Chipset: Unisoc T606

Unisoc T606 OS: Android 11

Android 11 Display: 6.5″ HD (720p+) IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate

6.5″ HD (720p+) IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate Memory: RAM: 4GB Internal: 64/128GB

Camera: Rear (Triple): 50 MP (wide)

2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Front: 8MP

Colors: Nordic Blue and Dusk

Nordic Blue and Dusk Battery: 5,050 mAh, 18W fast charging

5,050 mAh, 18W fast charging Price: €170