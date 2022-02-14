Take a Look at Samsung Galaxy A23 in These Leaked Images

Samsung had launched its highly-anticipated S22 series along with the next-gen Galaxy Tab S8 lineup last week at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022, and now the company seems all set to launch a new budget-friendly smartphone called the Galaxy A23 5G.

A recent leak from the tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer and CollegeDunia has revealed the CAD renders of the Galaxy A23, giving us a good first look at the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications (Rumored)

The renders reveal, that the Galaxy A23 5G will be very similar to last year’s A32, A52, and A72 smartphones in terms of design. The device measures around 165.4 x 77 x 8.5mm.

The smartphone will support a slightly larger 6.6″ waterdrop notch display, as compared to the 6.4″ panel of last year’s Galaxy A22. However, other properties of the display, such as its resolution, refresh rate, and panel type, aren’t known, as of yet.

The renders further showcase that the right side of the phone has a volume rocker and a power key integrated with the fingerprint scanner. Additional features include a microphone at the top edge of the device, a 3.5mm audio jack, another microphone, and a USB-C port at the bottom. There’s also a SIM card slot on the left side of the smartphone.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A23 5G will feature a rear-facing quad-camera unit, that might include a 50MP SK Hynix primary camera with OIS support, accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide lens and a pair of 2MP lenses.

At present, there is no information on the spec sheet or the pricing of the smartphone. However, as per speculations, the Galaxy A32 will be made available in variations of both 4G as well as 5G. We’re expecting to hear more about this upcoming smartphone in the coming weeks.