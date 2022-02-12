Samsung Galaxy S22 is One of The Toughest Phones in The World [Video]

As per tradition, it is time to see how strong the Galaxy S22 actually is after its big announcement. Just two days after the launch, the flagship phone has appeared at the PBKreviews YouTube channel where it undergoes a durability test and gets disassembled.

The durability test starts off with a water submersion test. The phone is left underwater for 60 seconds and it comes back out just fine. However, despite being IP68 water-resistant, the screen starts going all over the place with ghost touches under the water. But this is not much of a concern as it causes no harm to the phone.

The screen is protected by the new Gorilla Glass Victus+, which has improved scratch resistance over previous generations. The screen only gets scratched on a level 8 and 9 on Moh’s hardness scale and this is an upgrade since phones usually get scratched up at level 6 and 7. The rear panel has the same protection and is highly scratch resistant as well.

Samsung’s new “armor aluminum frame” has paid off well. The phone stayed as sturdy as a brick throughout the bend test with no damage or even slight flexing. The YouTuber gave the phone a well deserved 10/10 for durability.

The YouTuber has also performed a teardown of the Galaxy S22. The flagship phone is not very complicated to crack open, but a screen or battery replacement will take some skill and effort. The phone got a 7.5/10 score for repairability. Watch the full video below.

