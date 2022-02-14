Updated PSL 7 Points Table After Islamabad’s Nail-biting Win in Match 21

Follow the updated PSL points table 2022 here.

Islamabad United knocked Karachi Kings out of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 with a nail-biting 1 run victory. Islamabad maintain their third spot in the table with 4 wins in 7 matches while Karachi sit at the bottom with 7 losses in a row.

Islamabad’s much changed top order was unable to replicate their performances of old as they lost wickets early on. They weren’t at their fluent best but still managed to tick the run rate. Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf struck some mighty blows at the latter part of the innings to take the total to 191/7.

Karachi once again for off to a less than impressive start and lost their way midway through their innings. United had some trouble as two of their bowlers Shadab and Zeeshan were ruled out of the match due to injury. Asif Ali took it upon himself to deliver as he picked up two crucial wickets to knock back Karachi. Karachi were unable to chase down 8 runs in the final over as Islamabad ran out as victors

Here’s the updated PSL 7 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 7 6 1 – 12 +0.688 Lahore Qalandars 7 5 2 – 10 +0.785 Islamabad United 7 4 3 – 6 +0.684 Quetta Gladiators 7 3 4 – 6 -0.150 Peshawar Zalmi 7 3 4 – 6 -0.736 Karachi Kings 7 0 7 – 2 -1.232

