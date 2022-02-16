3 Companies Interested in Setting Up LNG Terminal in Gwadar

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was informed on Wednesday that three companies were interested in setting up LNG [Liquified Natural Gas] terminals at the Gwadar Port.

The Senate panel held its meeting with Senator Rubina Khalid in the chair at the Parliament House. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs apprised the committee of the proposed establishment of LNG import terminals at Gwadar Port and the virtual LNG pipeline (vehicle-based) to allow additional future LNG imports through Gwadar Port.

The committee was informed that three applications had been received for the installation of LNG terminals at Gwadar Port. Chairman Gwadar Port Authority informed the members that the Gwadar Port Master Plan offered a detailed plan and identified a dedicated location for the establishment of LNG terminals and associated onshore and offshore installations. He said the companies could establish LNG terminals at the dedicated location as per the approved Gwadar Port Master Plan. The Chairperson Senate committee deferred the matter to the next meeting for further deliberation.

The committee reviewed the development and non-development budget allocated to and utilized by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and its attached departments during the first six months of the financial year 2021-22. It was apprised that the Upgradation of Berthing Facilities for Boats at Gwadar had physically progressed by 100% with an allocation of Rs. 37.975 million.

Other projects, it was underlined, included construction of Eastbay Expressway, Pak-China Technical & Vocational Institute at Gwadar, and Acquisition of Marine Services Vessels for GPA respectively with 93%, 90%, and 85% physical progress. It was also highlighted that the rehabilitation of Leading Light Tower, Gwadar was also in progress with an allocated budget of Rs. 20.59 million.

The committee also reviewed the budgetary allocation and the expenditure for the financial year 2021-22. It was informed that a budget of Rs. 1.19 billion was allocated for the year 2021-22. The Korangi Fisheries’ Harbor Authority, Karachi was granted a budget of a total of Rs. 7.6 billion, while 55% of the funds had been utilized up to 31 December 2021.

During the course of the meeting, Senator Naseema Ehsan highlighted the scarcity of fresh drinking water for the people of Gwadar. Rubina Khalid had also expressed concerns over the water shortage. The Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs informed the panel that three million gallons of water were supplied per day for 100,000 people in Gwadar, whereas there was a demand of five million gallons of water per day. The Secretary held out the assurance that by July 2022, additional 1.5 million gallons of water would be supplied to Gwadar.

The meeting was attended by Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Kauda Babar, Danesh Kumar, and Senator Naseema Ehsan. Senior officials of the Ministry along with its attached departments were also in attendance.