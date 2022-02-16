Google Chrome OS Flex Announced for Old PCs and MacBooks

Google has announced a new version of its Chrome OS known as the Chrome OS Flex, now available for early access. The new operating system is optimized to run on old PCs and Macs.

The company is targeting businesses and schools for the new OS and claims that it can be installed ‘within minutes.’ Google says that the Chrome OS Flex can run effectively on devices that are up to 13 years old.

The latest operating system comes a few years after it acquired Neverware, a company that made Cloudready, a lightweight operating system for schools and businesses with numerous old PCs and Macs.

Google says that the old systems could be revitalized by replacing Windows or macOS with Chrome OS Flex, an OS that can run on weaker hardware and remain stable for years.

The Chrome OS Flex is expected to get the same attention from Google as the Chrome OS. The Chrome OS Flex has the same look and feel as Chrome OS available on the Chromebook, as both are built from the same codebase.

However, the availability of some features may be dependent on the hardware. Features such as always-on Google Assistant and Android smartphone syncing may not be available for everyone.

Chrome OS Flex is available for early access, yet the company states that it has not performed any large-scale testing. Google is currently giving users a chance to play around with the operating system and provide feedback before the operating system becomes widely available.