Nokia Unveiled Go Earbuds 2+ and Earbuds 2 Pro with Bluetooth 5.2

Nokia has announced not one but two new smartphones back to back, launching G11 after first unveiling the G21. Along with these, the company has also launched two wireless earbuds, the Nokia Go Earbuds2 + and Earbuds2 Pro TWS earbuds.

Advertisement

The Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and EarBuds 2 Pro carry a similar design with the same touchpad for controlling audio, but a few distinguishable features. The earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and Fast Pair support, which will allow the users to set up Bluetooth devices, sync text messages, and share files. They deliver a rich and clear sound, owing to the 10mm audio drivers.

ALSO READ Nokia G11 Unveiled With Huge 5,000 mAh Battery and Low Price

Although the Earbuds don’t allow Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) they do, however, allow Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). You also get IPX4 waterproof and dustproof ratings, making them resistant to dust and water splashes.



For gaming, Nokia Go Earbuds Pro features a low latency gaming and video mode bringing a smooth gaming experience without any audio lags.

ALSO READ Nokia G21 Official Renders Reveal the Complete Phone Months Before Launch

In terms of battery, each earbud houses a similar 40mAh battery. While each of the charging cases packs a 300mAh battery, under the hood, which is capable of providing up to 24 hours of playtime.

Price & Availability

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ starts at $39.99 while the Earbuds Pro retails at $44.99. The two earbuds come in black and white colors and are already available in some countries.